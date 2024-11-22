Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.93 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 182,129 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,917,000 after buying an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after purchasing an additional 162,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,133,000 after buying an additional 485,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% in the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 656,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE IFF opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

