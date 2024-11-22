Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.80 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of LiveRamp worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 187.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $87,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP opened at $30.39 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,440.63. This trade represents a 28.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $495,471. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

