Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 18,095 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 644,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,040,000 after acquiring an additional 120,535 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,935,000 after acquiring an additional 101,253 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 399,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 72,765 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 14.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.67 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

