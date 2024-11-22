Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Ford Motor by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 570,293 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 333.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE F opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.