Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 30,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 55,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.41%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.