Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,459 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,528,000 after purchasing an additional 953,708 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $63.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.