Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $214.89 and a 1-year high of $279.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

