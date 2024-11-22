Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 741 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VIG opened at $201.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $162.98 and a 1-year high of $203.80. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

