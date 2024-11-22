CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.33.

CRWD opened at $357.55 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.77 and a 200-day moving average of $311.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 518.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

