Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %
CPIX opened at $1.08 on Monday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
