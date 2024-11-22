CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Insider Paul Verrastro Sells 1,430 Shares

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Verrastro sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $19,419.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,462.50. This represents a 43.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CVRx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 58,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,552. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $358.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.16. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 89.06% and a negative net margin of 123.75%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CVRx by 312.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVRx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CVRx during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CVRx by 36.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CVRx from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

