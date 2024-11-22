Cypress Capital Group Decreases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of OKE opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $117.24.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.85%.
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
