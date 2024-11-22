Cypress Capital Group Sells 548 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

