Darden Wealth Group Inc Buys 790 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 103.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 32.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $175.94 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

