Darwin Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Aflac by 41.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

