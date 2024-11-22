Darwin Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 308 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,833,000 after purchasing an additional 304,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,673.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 208,860 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after buying an additional 194,413 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,579,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $91.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.97 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

