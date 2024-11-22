Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 332 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.32 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

