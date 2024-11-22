Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $149.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

