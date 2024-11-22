Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading 2.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.65. 2,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.
Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.
Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Company Profile
The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.
