Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Time to Buy?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.09). 304,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 570,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.20) to GBX 85 ($1.07) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £7.45 million, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.34.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

