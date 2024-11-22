Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 99.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $182.92 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.94.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

