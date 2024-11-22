Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $971,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 110.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $182.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.94. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

