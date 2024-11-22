Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.55, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 50,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 69.7% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

