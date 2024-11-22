Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,611 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 7.7% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned 1.26% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $35,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $146,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $266,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

DFSD stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.40 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

