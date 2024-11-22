Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Diversified Energy stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

