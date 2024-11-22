DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON 24-Hour Volume Tops $46.71 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market cap of $721.19 million and approximately $46.71 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 64% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97,306.95 or 1.00031337 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,930.15 or 0.99643988 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00784271 USD and is up 6.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $49,625,444.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

