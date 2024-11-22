Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Doximity Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ DOCS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 252,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,426. Doximity has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $61.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Doximity by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 621.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

