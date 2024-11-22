Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 13th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$6.84 on Friday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.78.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

