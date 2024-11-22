dYdX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $46.88 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00001299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $280.79 million and $46.88 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,704.30 or 0.99264288 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,385.14 or 0.98940032 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
dYdX Token Profile
dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 372,627,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,615,989 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
dYdX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.
