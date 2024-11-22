Dynagas LNG Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of DLNG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,421. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $164.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

