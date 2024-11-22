Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,616 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $155,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after buying an additional 777,103 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 406,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400,565 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $35,038,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 154,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,405 shares of company stock valued at $94,817,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $238.20 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $103.61 and a 1-year high of $239.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

