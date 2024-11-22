Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $66.49 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,743 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Floor & Decor worth $66,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $107.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $108.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

