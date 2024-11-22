Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,714 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,714 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Tractor Supply worth $104,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,402 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 29,058.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,865,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after buying an additional 162,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $38,070,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $273.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.21 and a 200 day moving average of $275.38. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $197.00 and a 1 year high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

