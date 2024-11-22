Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 440,030 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,030 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Celsius worth $59,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

