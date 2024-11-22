Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,671 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,671 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $78,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,790,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after purchasing an additional 228,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 819,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after purchasing an additional 203,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Shares of NBIX opened at $125.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.77 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

