Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 38.0 %

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.