ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.25 and last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 81110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Several analysts have commented on ECN shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$801.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -12.12%.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$292,300.00. Corporate insiders own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

