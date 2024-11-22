Edgewood Management LLC Has $34.39 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $34,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $165,986,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 11,601.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,015.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,247,000 after purchasing an additional 808,914 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $76,732,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $82,208,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $141.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.73.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.