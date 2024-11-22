Eight Capital Upgrades Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) to Strong-Buy

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Eight Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Galiano Gold from $4.20 to $4.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold

NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.34 million, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.10. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

