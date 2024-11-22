Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,130 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 34,640 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.27% of Electronic Arts worth $101,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after buying an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,597,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $168.08 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total value of $223,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,055.20. This represents a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,384 shares of company stock worth $4,776,635 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

