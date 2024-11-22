Ellis Jacob Sells 29,874 Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Stock

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) Director Ellis Jacob sold 29,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.02, for a total value of C$299,337.48.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of Cineplex stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$10.25. 129,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$652.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. Cineplex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGX shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

