Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 1,151,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,138,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $134,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,981.06. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 392,862 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,095,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 785,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 309,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

