EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $299.41 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000454 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000577 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000597 BTC.

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,529,002,142 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

