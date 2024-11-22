Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:MDP Q3 Earnings

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Raymond James issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James analyst M. Freeman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDP. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Leede Financial set a C$8.25 price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medexus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.25.

TSE:MDP opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.19. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$1.44 and a 12-month high of C$3.16. The firm has a market cap of C$52.25 million, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

