Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cimpress Q3 Earnings

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.51 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR opened at $81.25 on Friday. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.95.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $2,372,678.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $38,629.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,260,876.75. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,799 shares of company stock worth $6,901,076. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,785 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth approximately $12,696,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,847,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,253,000 after buying an additional 140,899 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 649.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 93,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at $7,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

