Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $14.65. Escalade shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 40,603 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $211.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Escalade during the second quarter valued at $15,458,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 195.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the first quarter worth $199,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 251.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

