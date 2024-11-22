EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 10,513 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $121,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,945,232 shares in the company, valued at $91,529,072.64. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,818 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $97,262.54.

On Thursday, November 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $145,728.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $106,492.67.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $212,805.66.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $119,243.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $53,537.05.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $46,948.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.07. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in EverCommerce by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EverCommerce by 39.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

