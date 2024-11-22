Evercore ISI Raises GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target to $33.00

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

GAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of GAP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

GAP traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,766,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,569. GAP has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. GAP had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,507,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

