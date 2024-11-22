Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Evogene has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 210.26% and a negative return on equity of 72.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

