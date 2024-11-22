EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 55828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get EZCORP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EZPW

EZCORP Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $661.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in EZCORP by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.